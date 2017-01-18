FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Semperit Holding and Sri Trang: demerger of the JV Siam Sempermed
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 18, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Semperit Holding and Sri Trang: demerger of the JV Siam Sempermed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Semperit Holding AG :

* Semperit AG Holding and Sri Trang sign an agreement on the demerger of the joint venture Siam Sempermed

* Significant one-time accounting effects in 2016/2017

* Semperit will take over the joint Sempermed distribution company in the USA as well as production companies of the Industrial Sector in China

* Sri Trang will take over the joint glove production in Thailand

* The Semperflex joint venture in Thailand will be continued

* Semperit will receive a compensation payment amounting to $167.5 million (about 157 million euros) before taxes

* Together with the demerger, there will be a settlement of the arbitration proceedings and the legal disputes by mutual agreement

* There will be negative special effects of about 30 million to 40 million euros ($32.03 million - $42.71 million) in the consolidated financial statement of 2016

* There will be positive special effects of about 100 million to 115 million euros at closing in 2017

* Closing of the transaction is expected for march 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2iAtsih Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9365 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.