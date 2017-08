Jan 18 (Reuters) - Atria Oyj :

* Atria Finland Ltd has signed contract of first pork delivery to China

* Supplies frozen pork products to its Chinese customers around three million kilos during year 2017

* Delivery includes all types of products derived from a pig carcass

* First delivery to the customer will be realized in early May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)