Jan 18 (Reuters) - Laureate Education Inc

* Laureate Education Inc sees IPO of 29 million shares priced betweent $17 and $20 per share - SEC filing

* Laureate Education says after completion of offering, Wengen Alberta, co's controlling stockholder, will continue to control a majority of the voting power