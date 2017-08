Jan 18 (Reuters) - Agro Tech Foods Ltd

* Says approved appointment of Jill Rahman as chairperson Source text: [Agro Tech Foods Limited has informed the Exchange the Board of Directors , based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, have approved the appointment of Ms. Jill Rahman as a Director and Chairperson in the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of Ms. Anna Biehn]