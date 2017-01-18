FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sunoco LP announces real estate portfolio strategy
January 18, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sunoco LP announces real estate portfolio strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Equity Lp :

* Sunoco LP announces real estate portfolio strategy

* Sunoco LP - partnership has retained nrc realty & capital advisers, LLC to assist with strategic alternatives for more than 100 real estate assets

* Sunoco LP says real estate assets included in this process are company-owned locations, undeveloped greenfield sites and other excess real estate

* Sunoco -properties will be sold through a sealed-bid sale in a 'buy one, some or all' format Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

