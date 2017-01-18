FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Ceragon Networks receives over $60 mln in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India
January 18, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ceragon Networks receives over $60 mln in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Ceragon Networks Ltd

* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion

* Ceragon Networks Ltd says preliminary expectation for revenues in first half of 2017 has been increased by $20 to $25 million

* Ceragon Networks Ltd says currently, preliminary outlook for second half of 2017 remains unchanged

* Ceragon Networks -Due to expected shift in geographic mix, gross margin is expected to be below company's previous target of 34% during first half of 2017

* Ceragon Networks Ltd says now expects gross profit in first half of year to be higher than its previous assumptions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

