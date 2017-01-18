FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Viavi Solutions approved restructuring, global workforce reduction plan on Jan. 15
January 18, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Viavi Solutions approved restructuring, global workforce reduction plan on Jan. 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Viavi Solutions Inc :

* Says on Jan 15, co approved a restructuring and global workforce reduction plan

* Viavi Solutions Inc- company expects up to approximately 10% of its global workforce to be affected

* Viavi Solutions Inc- company expects plan to be completed by end of Q2 of fiscal 2018 with significant portion completed by end of fiscal 2017

* Estimates it will incur total aggregate charges of up to approximately $30 million in connection with plan

* Viavi Solutions Inc- company expects to recognize majority of total charges in q3 of fiscal 2017- sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2jnmx96) Further company coverage:

