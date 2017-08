Jan 18 (Reuters) - Scanfil Oyj :

* Preliminary turnover for 2016 amounted to about 508 million euros ($543 million) versus 377 million euros year ago

* Preliminary operating profit before adjustments in 2016 amounted to about 22.3 million euros (2015: 19.6 million euros)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9356 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)