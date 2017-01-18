BRIEF-Asia Resources's unit terminates deal with Shi Zhong Zhan Investment Development

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Asia Resources Holdings Ltd

* Refers to announcement dated 15 April 2015 in relation to acquisition of certain properties

* Purchaser has exercised its rights to terminate acquisition agreements by serving a termination notice to vendor

* Refund for termination in amount of RMB274 million

* Termination of acquisition agreements has no material adverse impact on existing business of group

* Purchaser is a unit; Guangzhou Shi Zhong Zhan Investment Development Company is the vendor