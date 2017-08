Jan 18 (Reuters) - Clover Industries Ltd :

* Says trading update and trading statement

* Expects headline earnings for six months ended Dec. 31 2016 (" period") to be between 14.6 pct and 24.6 pct lower versus comparative period

* Earnings to be between 12.1 pct and 22.1 pct lower than comparative period

* HEPS for period is expected to be between 15.7 pct (18.33 cents) and 25.7 pct (30.02 cents) lower than comparative period