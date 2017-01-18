FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Thales to upgrade the Swiss Air Force master radars
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
January 18, 2017 / 2:16 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Thales to upgrade the Swiss Air Force master radars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Thales :

* Thales to upgrade the Swiss Air Force master radars

* This contract, which amounts to 74 million euros ($78.90 million), will be the main order within the broader FLORAKO radars life extension project approved by the Swiss government

* As part of the Swiss Air Force's Florako programme, the master radars will be modernized over a period of 60 months

* This technological update will enable the Swiss Air Force to maintain operational excellence up until 2030 Source text: bit.ly/2iB2Ayz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.