Jan 18 (Reuters) - Logo Yazilim

* Unit Logo Software Investment signs credit agreement for 13.1 million euros ($13.97 million) with Garanti Bank International N.V. to finance Romania-based Total Soft acquisition

* The credit has a maturity period of 7 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)