7 months ago
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Charles Schwab qtrly earnings per share $ 0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp :

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.36

* Qtrly net revenues $1,972 million versus $1,691 million

* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $9.0 billion, down 24% from q4 of 2015

* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, client assets managed by Thomaspartners totaled $10.2 billion, up 40% from q4 of 2015

* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, active brokerage accounts were 10.2 million versus. 9.8 million

* Total client assets at year-end were $2.78 trillion, up 11%

* New retail brokerage accounts for quarter totaled approximately 182,000, up 21% year-over-year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $1.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "completed approximately $8 billion in bulk transfers to Schwab bank during 2016, including approximately $4 billion in Q4" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

