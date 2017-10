Jan 18 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines Group Inc - Announced it will begin selling basic economy fares in addition to wide range of main cabin fares currently offered

* American Airlines Group Inc - Basic Economy fares will go on sale in February in 10 select markets, with first flights occurring shortly thereafter

* American Airlines Group Inc - "Not every American Airlines flight will offer basic economy fares"