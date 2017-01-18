BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline Lp :

* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity

* Plains All American Pipeline LP - expanding capacity on its cactus pipeline from McCamey to Gardendale, Texas to approximately 390,000 barrels per day

* Plains All American - expansion will allow co to move increasing production volumes from permian basin to Corpus Christi, other delivery points

* Plains All American Pipeline - expansion includes manifold,metering enhancements at origination station anticipated to be completed in Q3 of 2017