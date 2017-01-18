FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Uni-Pixel- GIS shall make $6 mln cash investment within a month of execution of definitive agreement to General Interface Solution
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 2:31 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Uni-Pixel- GIS shall make $6 mln cash investment within a month of execution of definitive agreement to General Interface Solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Uni-pixel Inc :

* Uni-Pixel Inc- GIS shall make a $6 million cash investment within a month of execution of definitive agreement to general interface solution limited

* Uni-Pixel- GIS shall also pay royalty to co's unit equal to 20% of sensor manufacturing cost for sensors to be incorporated into touch module products

* GIS shall also pay a royalty to co's unit equal to 30% of sensor sales prices for sensors separately sold to third parties

* Uni-Pixel - co's unit shall also lease to GIS a manufacturing pilot line / limited production line based in co's unit's colorado springs facility

* Uni-Pixel - co's unit shall be obligated to purchase from GIS a minimum of 1 million, 1.5 million and 2 million Xtouch sensors in 2017, 2018, 2019 respectively Source text (bit.ly/2jnlCpj) Further company coverage:

