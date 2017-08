Jan 18 (Reuters) - Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA :

* Successful Placement Of New Bond Issue

* Bond issue has fixed interest coupon of 2,90 percent p.a, and settlement date is expected to be Jan. 27, 2017

* SEB acted as bookrunner for issue

