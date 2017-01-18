FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-National Amusements and Coca-Cola announce new partnership
January 18, 2017 / 4:42 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-National Amusements and Coca-Cola announce new partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - National Amusements

* National Amusements and Coca-Cola announce new partnership

* National Amusements - reached a multi-year agreement with Coca-Cola Company

* National Amusements says agreement includes new marketing initiatives and exclusive beverage rights

* National Amusements - Coca-Cola's products will be available to theatre patrons at concession stands beginning January 2017

* National Amusements - cos to also partner on various cross-promotional programs throughout year, spotlighting new products, blockbuster films Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

