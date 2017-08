Jan 18 (Reuters) - Argan Sa :

* FY net income 95.2 million euros ($101.71 million) versus eur 49.7 million year ago, 92 pct up

* FY EBITDA 61.4 million euros versus 61.5 million euros year ago

* Will propose a dividend of 0.92 euros per share with a paying date planned in April 2017

* Raises outlook of its 2016/2018 plan

* Raises dividend objectives for 2017 and 2018 with a growth of 11 percent per year

