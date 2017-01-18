FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Sapporo Holdings will likely lift group operating profit 5 pct in year ending Dec. 2017 - Nikkei
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
January 18, 2017 / 5:12 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sapporo Holdings will likely lift group operating profit 5 pct in year ending Dec. 2017 - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei -

* Sapporo Holdings will likely lift group operating profit 5% to roughly 21 billion yen in year ending December 2017 on Japanese sales of core beer offering - Nikkei

* Sapporo Holdings' sales are expected to climb 5% to around 568 billion yen in the year ending December 2017 - Nikkei

* For 2016, Sapporo Holdings operating profit apparently climbed 43 percent to about 20 billion yen, in line with the 20.1 billion yen forecast - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2jo7Liq) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.