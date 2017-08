Jan 18 (Reuters) - Accorhotels :

* Successful launch of a bond offering 600 million euros ($640.74 million), 7 year maturity, annual coupon of 1.25%

* The offering was widely over-subscribed

* The transaction was completed within a short time, and at a very favorable conditions; based on these elements, the bond was finally raised to 600 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2iRCV3h Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)