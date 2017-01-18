BRIEF-Scout24: concludes new syndicated loan totaling up to EUR 800 mln

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Scout24 AG :

* Improves financial position through successful refinancing

* Financing volume of 800 million euros ($854.64 million)

* Annual interest savings of at least 12 million euros ($12.82 million)

* Has concluded a new syndicated loan totaling up to 800 million euros and maturing in December 2021

* Existing syndicated loan with a residual debt of 680 million euros is therefore fully repaid