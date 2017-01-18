FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scout24: concludes new syndicated loan totaling up to EUR 800 mln
January 18, 2017 / 3:12 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Scout24: concludes new syndicated loan totaling up to EUR 800 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Scout24 AG :

* Improves financial position through successful refinancing

* Financing volume of 800 million euros ($854.64 million)

* Annual interest savings of at least 12 million euros ($12.82 million)

* Has concluded a new syndicated loan totaling up to 800 million euros and maturing in December 2021

* Existing syndicated loan with a residual debt of 680 million euros is therefore fully repaid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9361 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

