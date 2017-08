Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hafslund ASA :

* Increase of bond issue

* Has increased bond FRN Hafslund ASA 2015/2020 - ISIN NO 0010735087, HNA133 by 179 million Norwegian crowns ($21.2 million)

* After transaction, outstanding amount in market of this bond is 750 million crowns

