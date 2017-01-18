FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Insurer Gjensidige may sell up to 10 mln shares in SpareBank 1
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 18, 2017 / 3:53 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Insurer Gjensidige may sell up to 10 mln shares in SpareBank 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Gjensidige says:

* Contemplates sale of up to 10 million shares in Sparebank 1 SR-Bank

* Bookbuilding process will commence immediately following publication of this announcement and may be closed at short notice at full discretion of bookrunners

* Reserves right, at its own discretion, to sell fewer shares or no shares at all

* Has engaged Arctic Securities and Pareto Securities as bookrunners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.