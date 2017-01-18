BRIEF-Insurer Gjensidige may sell up to 10 mln shares in SpareBank 1

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Gjensidige says:

* Contemplates sale of up to 10 million shares in Sparebank 1 SR-Bank

* Bookbuilding process will commence immediately following publication of this announcement and may be closed at short notice at full discretion of bookrunners

* Reserves right, at its own discretion, to sell fewer shares or no shares at all

* Has engaged Arctic Securities and Pareto Securities as bookrunners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)