BRIEF-Beta Systems FY 2015/16 consolidated sales up at EUR 46.4 mln

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Beta Systems Software AG :

* FY 2015/16 consolidated sales of 46.4 million euros ($49.56 million)and thus approx. 12% higher than last year

* FY group operating profit of 5.3 million euros (previous year: 0.5 million euro loss)

* FY consolidated net profit 5.2 million euros (previous year: 2.8 million euros)

* For fiscal 2016/17 expects another slight increase in sales and a slightly improved operating result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9363 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)