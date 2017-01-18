BRIEF-S&P rates Mozambique foreign currency ratings lowered to 'SD/D' on missed payment

Jan 18 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - Mozambique foreign currency ratings lowered to 'SD/D' on missed payment

* S&P on Mozambique - Revising outlook on our long-term local currency rating on Mozambique to stable from negative and affirming the 'B-/B' ratings

* S&P on Mozambique - Given weak macroeconomic fundamentals and institutions, we do not anticipate upside pressure emerging within the next 12 months

* S&P on Mozambique - Revision of outlook on local currency rating reflects local currency debt continues to be honoured Source text (bit.ly/2jopAy4)