BRIEF-S&P says Republic Of Colombia sovereign credit ratings affirmed

Jan 18 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings -

* S&P - Republic Of Colombia sovereign credit ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative

* S&P on Colombia - Negative outlook reflects risk that could lower our ratings if fiscal debt burden do not improve within next 18 months

* S&P says Colombia's external debt burden, however, remains under pressure despite an adjustment in the current account deficit

* S&P - Believe peace accord with Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia is "significant step" for Colombia

* S&P on Colombia - Following approval of tax package, we expect general government deficit to narrow, averaging about 2.3% of GDP over period 2017-2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2jLsLja)