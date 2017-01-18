FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-S&P says Republic Of Colombia sovereign credit ratings affirmed
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 6:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says Republic Of Colombia sovereign credit ratings affirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings -

* S&P - Republic Of Colombia sovereign credit ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative

* S&P on Colombia - Negative outlook reflects risk that could lower our ratings if fiscal debt burden do not improve within next 18 months

* S&P says Colombia's external debt burden, however, remains under pressure despite an adjustment in the current account deficit

* S&P - Believe peace accord with Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia is "significant step" for Colombia

* S&P on Colombia - Following approval of tax package, we expect general government deficit to narrow, averaging about 2.3% of GDP over period 2017-2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2jLsLja)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.