Jan 18 (Reuters) - La Quinta Holdings Inc

* La Quinta Holdings to pursue separation of its businesses into two stand-alone, publicly traded companies

* La Quinta Holdings Inc - transaction could involve spinning off our owned real estate assets as a separate company

* La quinta holdings - J.P. Morgan is acting as financial advisor to company and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal advisor to company