7 months ago
BRIEF-Bega Cheese to buy most of Mondelz International's Aussie, NZ grocery cheese business
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bega Cheese to buy most of Mondelz International's Aussie, NZ grocery cheese business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Bega Cheese Ltd :

* Bega Cheese to acquire one of Australia's most iconic food brands-bga.ax

* Company will pay $460 million which will initially be funded by bank debt

* Agreed to buy most of Mondelz International's australia and new zealand grocery and cheese business

* It has near- term corporate opportunities to pay down debt

* Expects mdlz grocery business to generate pro-forma net revenues of about $310 million, ebitda of between $40 to $45 million in its first full year of operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

