7 months ago
BRIEF-Rubicon Project to cease providing intent marketing services
January 18, 2017 / 11:03 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Rubicon Project to cease providing intent marketing services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Rubicon Project Inc :

* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office

* Rubicon Project Inc - expects to incur non-cash pre-tax charges consisting primarily of impairment of intangible assets in range of $8 million to $11 million

* Rubicon Project Inc says company will incur approximately $0.5 million in cash expenditures for one-time employee-termination benefits - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iKmORQ) Further company coverage:

