BRIEF-Lendingclub Corp says seen early signs of stabilization in delinquency rates following changes made in 2016
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 11:29 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Lendingclub Corp says seen early signs of stabilization in delinquency rates following changes made in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Lendingclub Corp

* Lendingclub Corp says seen early signs of stabilization in delinquency rates across existing loan portfolio following changes made several times in 2016

* Lendingclub syas Implemented additional changes on Jan. 11 to tighten thresholds on borrower leverage on unique combinations of risk factors - SEC filing

* Lendingclub says while still too early to confirm impact of 2016 actions, early signs point to stabilization in delinquency rates across existing loan portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

