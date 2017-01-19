FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Q4 net sales up 54.5 pct to 15.1 bln euros; confirms outlook
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
January 19, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Q4 net sales up 54.5 pct to 15.1 bln euros; confirms outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV :

* Consolidated net sales of 15.1 billion euros ($16.06 billion) for Q4 of 2016, increase of 54.5 pct compared to Q4 last year

* For FY 2016, pro forma net sales reached 62.3 billion euros, up 3.4 pct at constant exchange rates

* Store portfolio at end of 2016 at 6,556

* Q4 USA net sales 5.69 billion euros

* Q4 Netherlands net sales 3.23 billion euros

* After a solid holiday season, in particular at Stop & Shop New England, comp sales at AHOLD USA were slightly down by 0.2 pct

* Expected FY 2016 pro forma underlying operating margin slightly ahead of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9400 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

