FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Hester Biosciences Dec qtr profit rises
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 19, 2017 / 5:54 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Hester Biosciences Dec qtr profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Hester Biosciences Ltd

* Hester Biosciences Ltd - dec quarter net profit 58 million rupees versus profit 47.6 million rupees year ago

* Hester Biosciences Ltd says launch of brucella vaccine for cattle

* Hester Biosciences Ltd - dec quarter net sales 285.2 million rupees versus 241.8 million rupees year ago

* Hester Biosciences Ltd says "export sales have been slower than anticipated, would remain to be slow in this financial year"

* Hester Biosciences Ltd says Nepal plant has commenced commercial production on 15 November 2016.

* Hester biosciences - distribution infrastructure creation mainly in Africa is as per schedule;product registrations in various countries going on slower than anticipated Source text - (bit.ly/2jqek4l) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.