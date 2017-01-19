FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galenica: division anticipated to be completed by no later than end of 2017
January 19, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Galenica: division anticipated to be completed by no later than end of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Galenica AG :

* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit

* FY consolidated net sales up by 8.6% to 4,118.4 million Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)

* Confirmation of profit forecasts

* Confirms its intention to develop Vifor Pharma and Galenica Santé into two independent listed companies in 2017

* FY Vifor Pharma net sales increased by 24.8% to 1,167.0 million Swiss francs

* Galenica anticipates that the division will be completed by no later than the end of 2017, subject to the economic environment remaining stable.

* With an increase in sales of 3.2% to 3,008.9 million Swiss francs, Galenica Santé performed well in the market in 2016

* In addition, galenica ltd., the current holding company, should be renamed Vifor Pharma so that Galenica Santé can trade under the Galenica name Source text - bit.ly/2k5Wkzf Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0066 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

