7 months ago
BRIEF-HDFC reduces its retail prime lending rate
January 19, 2017 / 6:01 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-HDFC reduces its retail prime lending rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd

* Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd says HDFC reduces its retail prime lending rate

* Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd says reduction in its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) by 15 basis points, with effect from January 19th, 2017

* Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd says reduction in RPLR will also be applicable on loans to non-resident indians (NRIs)/ PIO's card holders Source text - (HDFC Limited, the premier housing finance company, today announced a reduction in its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) by 15 basis points, with effect from January 19th, 2017. ) Further company coverage:

