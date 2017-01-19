FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch affirms 3 Chinese policy banks' long-term IDRS at 'A+'
January 19, 2017 / 6:44 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch affirms 3 Chinese policy banks' long-term IDRS at 'A+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) -

* Fitch affirms 3 Chinese policy banks' long-term IDRS at 'A+'

* Fitch - Banks' short-term IDRS have been upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1' to align them with sovereign's short-term IDR

* Fitch - Affirmed long-term issuer default ratings of China Development Bank Corp, Agricultural Development Bank of China , Export-Import Bank of China

* Fitch says expects the three banks to maintain their important policy roles in supporting and promoting strategic development of China's economy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

