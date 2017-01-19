BRIEF-Fitch affirms 3 Chinese policy banks' long-term IDRS at 'A+'

Jan 19 (Reuters) -
* Fitch affirms 3 Chinese policy banks' long-term IDRS at 'A+'
* Fitch - Banks' short-term IDRS have been upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1' to align them with sovereign's short-term IDR
* Fitch - Affirmed long-term issuer default ratings of China Development Bank Corp, Agricultural Development Bank of China , Export-Import Bank of China
* Fitch says expects the three banks to maintain their important policy roles in supporting and promoting strategic development of China's economy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: