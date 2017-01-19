BRIEF-Pets At Home says Q3 rev up 4.4pct; FY 17 profit outlook in line with expectations

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Pets At Home Group Plc

* Q3 fy17 trading update

* Q3 group revenue growth of 4.4 pct to £203.7m

* Q3 merchandise revenues flat at £177.4m

* Q3 services revenues up 47.8 pct to £26.3m, reflecting joint venture vet practice fee income up 26.2 pct to £9.5m and contribution from newly acquired specialist referral centres

* Group like-for-like revenue growth of 0.1 pct* reflecting continued strong growth in veterinary services, offset by more subdued trading across merchandise business

* Q3 merchandise like-for-like revenue growth (0.5) pct*

* Profit outlook for fy17 remains in line with market expectations

* Store and services rollout on track, having opened 2 superstores, 6 vet practices and 11 grooming salons

* On target to deliver fy17 rollout targets: 15-20 superstores, 45-55 vet practices and 50-60 grooming salons

* Vip club active members 3.7m, an increase of around 280,000 since fy16 year end.