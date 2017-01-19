FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-British Land says mindful of potentail headwins going forward
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 19, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-British Land says mindful of potentail headwins going forward

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc :

* Third quarter trading statement

* Has had a positive quarter

* Have completed over 400,000 sq ft of lettings across business and are progressing discussions with a broad range of occupiers

* Retail footfall and sales growth continue to outperform industry benchmarks

* Have made further disposals of non-core assets and residential units ahead of valuation

* Business is well placed; we remain mindful of potential headwinds going forward

* 314,000 sq ft of retail lettings and renewals, 8.7 pct ahead of ERV; a further 189,000 sq ft under offer

* Retailer sales for quarter were up 0.6 pct year on year outperforming benchmark by 200 bps

* Footfall for quarter was -0.6 pct year on year outperforming benchmark by 220 bps

* 51,000 sq ft of office lettings and renewals, in-line with ERV

* 7 clarges street offices now over 80 pct let or under offer at an average rent of 113 stg PSF, in line with pre-referendum ervs

* Leasing discussions with a wide range of occupiers are progressing across our london campuses; ten major discussions are under way totalling 1.4 million sq ft

* Enabling works commenced on 520,000 sq ft redevelopment of 100 liverpool street

* 119 million stg disposals exchanged in quarter including £85 million of non-core retail and office disposals 2 pct ahead of September 2016 valuations

* 191 million stg retail portfolio sale previously announced completed in January 2017

* Q3 dividend confirmed at 7.30 pence, 3.0 pct ahead of prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.