Jan 19 (Reuters) - China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd -

* voluntary Announcement - Issue Of U.S. $ 1.10 bln 3.375 Per Cent. Guaranteed Notes Due 2020 Under The U.S. $ 10 bln Medium Term Note Programme

* Proceeds are intended to be used for group's working capital and general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: