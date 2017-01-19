FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biomerieux and Banyan Biomarkers partner to develop, validate and market blood-based biomarkers for traumatic brain injury
January 19, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Biomerieux and Banyan Biomarkers partner to develop, validate and market blood-based biomarkers for traumatic brain injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Biomerieux SA :

* Biomerieux and Banyan Biomarkers partner to develop, validate and market blood-based biomarkers for traumatic brain injury

* Under terms of agreement, Biomerieux takes equity participation of about $7 million in Banyan Biomarkers

* Obtains rights to commercialize Banyan's proprietary tests worldwide for use in in vitro diagnostics, with preferred rights for its Vidas Immunoassays range

* In addition, two companies will continue to explore co-development opportunities in area of TBI and critical care Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

