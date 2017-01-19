FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2017 / 6:51 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Fresenius SE to issue 500 mln eur convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

* Fresenius announces issuance of equity-neutral convertible bonds

* To issue 500 million eur convertible bonds due 2024

* Convertible bonds to have issue price 100 percent to 104.75 percent, conversion premium 45 percent

* Bond to be used to finance Quironsalud, Spain's largest private hospital operator

* Says to purchase call options on Fresenius shares to hedge high replayment obligation risk

* Initial price to be determined after market close Feb 2, 2017

* Says to apply for bonds to be included in open market segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

