BRIEF-Halfords holds profit expectation after Christmas sales rise

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Halfords Group

* Group revenue +11.4%, with retail LFL +7.0% and Autocentres LFL -0.6%

* Q3 strong LFL service-related sales growth of +13.7% and group online sales LFL of +16.3%

* There is no change to our expectation of group profit before tax for current financial year, which is in line with market consensus

* Board has approved a special dividend of 10 pence per share, totalling approximately £20m

* Very pleased with strong sales performance across our business in important Q3 of year