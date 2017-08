Jan 19 (Reuters) - Ncc Group Plc

* Paul mitchell, chairman, has notified board that he intends to step down on 31 May 2017, end of financial year.

* Debbie hewitt, senior independent director, will take over as chairman of nominations committee and will lead search to appoint a new chairman as soon as practicable