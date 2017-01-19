BRIEF-Watchstone sees 2017 underlying EBITDA loss

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Watchstone Group Plc

* For year ended 31 December 2016 overall trading results (unaudited) are expected to be in line with expectations

* Underlying EBITDA for 2017 is not expected to be positive due to need for continued investment in new products and business lines

* Group cash and deposits stood at 81.3 mln stg at 31 December 2016

* 2017 will be another year of significant development for group

* Initiatives, restructuring and new launches in hubio will now mean it will be 2018 before we see profits or positive cash flows for both Hubio and group as a whole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: