7 months ago
BRIEF-Watchstone sees 2017 underlying EBITDA loss
January 19, 2017 / 7:39 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Watchstone sees 2017 underlying EBITDA loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Watchstone Group Plc

* For year ended 31 December 2016 overall trading results (unaudited) are expected to be in line with expectations

* Underlying EBITDA for 2017 is not expected to be positive due to need for continued investment in new products and business lines

* Group cash and deposits stood at 81.3 mln stg at 31 December 2016

* 2017 will be another year of significant development for group

* Initiatives, restructuring and new launches in hubio will now mean it will be 2018 before we see profits or positive cash flows for both Hubio and group as a whole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

