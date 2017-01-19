FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avanza Q4 net profit slightly tops forecast
January 19, 2017 / 7:26 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Avanza Q4 net profit slightly tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Avanza Bank

* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of SEK 10.50 (SEK10.50) per share

* Says net profit for quarter was SEK 101 million

* Q4 number of new customers 29,300

* Reuters poll: Avanza Q4 net profit was seen at SEK 99.5 million, dividend at 10.7 SEK/share

* Says we expect growth to remain strong and are stretching our target to reach 1 million customers by 2020

* Says at same time that we raise target for our share of net inflow to savings market to at least 9 per cent.

* Says operating expenses for the year rose by 8 per cent, on the low end of our forecast. Our guidance for 2017 of an increase of 15-20 per cent remains firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

