BRIEF-Federal Bank Dec-qtr profit up about 26 pct

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Federal Bank Ltd

* Dec-quarter net profit 2.06 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.63 billion rupees year ago

* Dec-quarter interest earned 22.81 billion rupees versus 19.03 billion rupees year ago

* Dec-quarter provisions 1.59 billion rupees versus 751.1 million rupees year ago

* Dec-quarter gross NPA 2.77 percent versus 2.78 percent previous quarter

* Dec-quarter net NPA 1.58 percent versus 1.61 percent previous quarter

* Consensus forecast for Dec-quarter net profit was 2.09 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2jbiOe1 Further company coverage: