Jan 19 (Reuters) - Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd :

* Says "customers impacted by demonetization are continuing to repay with a time lag"

* Says intend to launch Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in the first week of February

* Q3 profits mainly hurt due to costs related to transition to bank, increased provisioning due to lower collection efficiency Source text: bit.ly/2iMab8B Further company coverage: