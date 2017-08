Jan 19 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :

* FY2017 technology-related capital expenditure is expected to be between S$65 million and S$70 million

* "Uncertainty around future US policies and slowing Asian economies will influence trading activity going forward"

* Operating expenses for FY2017 are now expected to be between S$405 million and S$415 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: