Jan 19 (Reuters) - Equity Assurance Plc :

* Says resignation of Ekpe Ukpabio as managing director/CEO of the co effective Nov. 30, 2016

* Says board on Oct. 27, 2016, approved appointment of Morufu Olakunle Apampa as new managing director/CEO Source: bit.ly/2jBPcJV