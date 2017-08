Jan 19 (Reuters) - Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG :

* FY EBIT: 713,000 euros (previous year: 1.646 million euros)

* FY revenue 39.3 million euros versus 35.6 million euros year ago

* FY loss after tax: 555,000 euros (previous year: profit 384,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)